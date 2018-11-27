Listen Live Sports

Davidson beats cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56

November 27, 2018
 
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Davidson beat cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56 on Tuesday night in the 45th meeting.

Davidson has won the last six games in the series, with the 49ers winning 12 of the last 21. The road team has only won four times since the 2004-05 season.

Freshman Luka Brajkovic chipped in with 12 points for Davidson (6-1). Preseason all-conference selections, Gudmundsson and Grady, were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor, helping Davidson shoot 52 percent.

Gudmundsson completed a 3-point play with 3:10 left in the first half for a 35-25 lead but the Wildcats didn’t score again the rest of the half.

Jon Davis scored 16 points for Charlotte (2-3), and Milos Supica had 14 points and seven rebounds. The 49ers shot 37 percent from the field.

