Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP Final Croatia 3, France 1 At Stade Pierre Mauroy Lille, France Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, vs. Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Reverse Singles

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.