Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-72 win

November 28, 2018 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Davis was 10-of-20 shooting and scored 25 points with six assists and Northern Colorado withstood Denver’s second-half rally to win 88-72 on Wednesday night.

Jonah Radebaugh added 17 points with four of the Bears’ 13-pointers while Sam Masten added 11 points and six assists with the team shooting 52 percent, including 48 percent from the arc. Northern Colorado (4-1) had a 34-32 rebounding edge and has outrebounded all of its opponents this season.

Ade Murkey was 13 of 19 and scored a career-high 31 points for the Pioneers (2-5). Ronnie Harrell Jr. added 12 points.

The Bears led 48-29 at halftime but the Pioneers used a 23-11 run to cut the lead to seven with 12:16 left. Northern Colorado responded with a 9-0 run that included a dunk by Bodie Hume that turned into a 3-point play. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor