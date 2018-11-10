Dayton rides Yinger to 63-20 win over Morehead State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Yinger rushed for 264 yards and scored four touchdowns and Dayton routed Morehead State 63-20 on Saturday.

Yinger carried it 18 times for an average of 14.7 yards. He played just a little more than 2½ quarters and finished 37 yards off the school’s single-game rushing record of 301. Yinger, a senior, has 3,554 career rushing yards and is 27 yards from breaking the school’s all-time rushing record.

Dayton (5-4, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and two in each quarter after halftime. Yinger scored on runs of 6, 68 and 37 yards and had a 28-yard TD reception. Jack Cook threw a touchdown and ran for two, and the Flyers piled up 443 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Lawson Page threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 69 yards on 15 carries for Morehead State (3-7, 2-5).

