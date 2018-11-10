Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dayton rides Yinger to 63-20 win over Morehead State

November 10, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Yinger rushed for 264 yards and scored four touchdowns and Dayton routed Morehead State 63-20 on Saturday.

Yinger carried it 18 times for an average of 14.7 yards. He played just a little more than 2½ quarters and finished 37 yards off the school’s single-game rushing record of 301. Yinger, a senior, has 3,554 career rushing yards and is 27 yards from breaking the school’s all-time rushing record.

Dayton (5-4, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and two in each quarter after halftime. Yinger scored on runs of 6, 68 and 37 yards and had a 28-yard TD reception. Jack Cook threw a touchdown and ran for two, and the Flyers piled up 443 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Lawson Page threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 69 yards on 15 carries for Morehead State (3-7, 2-5).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline