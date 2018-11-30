Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Defendant, prosecutors appeal verdict in Dortmund bus attack

November 30, 2018 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German man sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking the Borussia Dortmund soccer team’s bus last year has appealed the verdict.

The dpa news agency reported the Dortmund state court said Friday that prosecutors have also appealed the verdict against the 29-year-old defendant, who has been identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy rules.

He was convicted Tuesday of 28 accounts of attempted murder, bodily harm and setting off an explosion. The defendant had argued that he didn’t intend to kill or hurt anyone, while prosecutors had sought a life sentence.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the team’s bus as it left a hotel in the western German city for a Champions League game on April 11, 2017.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor