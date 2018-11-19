Listen Live Sports

Delaware State cruises past St. Elizabeth 80-47

November 19, 2018 9:02 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jonathan Mitchell scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds and Delaware State beat Division III St. Elizabeth 80-47 on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Fahim Jenneto scored 15 points with four 3-pointers, Saleik Edwards had 13 with three 3-pointers, and Ameer Bennett grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hornets (1-4), who held St. Elizabeth to 31 percent shooting and made 13 of 32 3-pointers.

Mitchell’s 3 put the Hornets up for good, 19-18, they led by 12 on Jenneto’s back-to-back 3s and were up 36-22 at halftime.

Mitchell hit three 3s and scored 13 straight points for a 46-22 lead with 17:13 to play, Kevin Larkin made a breakaway jam for a 30-point lead, and the Hornets cruised.

Lance Rhoden scored 10 points off the bench for the Eagles.

