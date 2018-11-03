Listen Live Sports

Delaware State wins 2nd straight, tops Savannah State 25-6

November 3, 2018 6:13 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jose Romo-Martinez kicked three field goals and Delaware State won its second-straight game after starting the season with seven consecutive losses, beating Savannah State 25-6 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday.

The Hornets broke into the win column with a 28-13 win over North Carolina Central last week, rushing for 273 yards.

Against the Tigers Delaware State ran for 233 yards on 60 carries. Bryant Dallas led the effort with 84 yards on 13 totes.

Romo-Martinez converted from 29 and 25 yards out and Jack McDaniels hit Trey Gross with a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Delaware State (2-7, 2-4) a 13-0 lead at the half.

Savannah State (2-6, 1-4) got its lone touchdown when Cam Brown picked off McDaniels and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

