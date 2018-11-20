Listen Live Sports

Denver police arrest 2 men in downtown shooting

November 20, 2018
 
DENVER (AP) — Denver police say they have arrested two men responsible for a downtown shooting that killed one man and injured four others, including one of the people now facing charges.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said one of the suspects was arrested Tuesday morning and is being investigated for first-degree murder. He said the second suspect was treated for a gunshot wound and is facing federal weapons charges.

The shooting occurred Friday evening in a neighborhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars near the Colorado Rockies’ stadium.

Pazen said police believe the men exchanged gunfire but are still investigating the sequence of events and motive.

Denver Health medical center says in a statement that two of the people who were hurt remain in serious condition. Two others have been released.

