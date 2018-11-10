Depay answers critics with 2 goals as Lyon wins in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Memphis Depay emphatically answered his critics with two goals and two assists as fourth-placed Lyon won at last-place Guingamp 4-2 in the French league on Saturday.

Depay had been criticized by his coach recently for publicly declaring he should start more games, comments ill received within the club considering the inconsistent nature of his performances.

Depay’s goals were a first-time curler from 20 meters and a brilliant free kick into the top corner from 30, taking the erratic Netherlands forward’s tally to five in 13 league games.

After Guingamp took a first-half lead, all of Lyon’s goals came in the second half, with highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar and forward Maxwell Cornet scoring either side of Depay’s brace, and both set up by Depay. Aouar, who created Depay’s first goal, has the same season tally as Depay.

Advertisement

Forward Marcus Thuram — son of famed France defender Lilian Thuram — netted both for last-place Guingamp.

OTHER MATCHES

Third-placed Montpellier missed the chance to move above Lille into second spot after losing at Angers 1-0.

Saint-Etienne remained fifth after beating Reims 2-0 at home, and Nice climbed into sixth following a turbulent 1-0 win at nine-man Nimes.

Nimes missed a penalty and then midfielder Faitout Maouassa was sent off in the 21st minute. Defender Loick Landre was also red-carded for a wild tackle on Algerian defender Youcef Atal on the stroke of halftime. Atal then scored a second-half winner.

Also, Amiens won at Toulouse 1-0.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain seeks a 13th straight win when it travels to play France great Thierry Henry’s struggling Monaco.

Marseille looks to bounce back from Europa League elimination with a home win against Dijon; Bordeaux faces Caen, and Rennes hosts improving Nantes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.