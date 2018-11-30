Listen Live Sports

Devils-Capitals Sum

November 30, 2018 10:32 pm
 
New Jersey 0 1 2—3
Washington 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 7 (Ovechkin, Kempny), 3:51.

Second Period_2, Washington, Wilson 7 (Niskanen, Eller), 0:08 (sh). 3, New Jersey, Zajac 8 (Coleman), 9:23 (sh).

Third Period_4, Washington, Burakovsky 4 (Backstrom, Kempny), 5:45. 5, Washington, Backstrom 8 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 10:57 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hall), 12:35. 7, New Jersey, Johansson 4 (Hischier, Hall), 18:10. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 19, 18:30. 9, Washington, Backstrom 9 (Ovechkin), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-17-10_36. Washington 8-10-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-6-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Holtby 10-5-2 (36-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

