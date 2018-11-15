Listen Live Sports

Devils-Flyers Sums

November 15, 2018 9:48 pm
 
New Jersey 1 0 2—3
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, New Jersey, Anderson 1 (Seney, Coleman), 3:45. Penalties_Zacha, NJ, (hooking), 8:41; Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 15:10; Folin, PHI, (tripping), 19:56.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (high sticking), 4:38; Mueller, NJ, (tripping), 9:38; Patrick, PHI, (cross checking), 18:10; Bratt, NJ, (slashing), 18:10.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Palmieri 11 (Zajac, Coleman), 13:52. 3, New Jersey, Coleman 6 (Palmieri), 16:58. Penalties_Hall, NJ, (tripping), 3:36; Severson, NJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:41; Simmonds, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:41.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-9-8_27. Philadelphia 10-10-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 8-5-1 (29 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-7-0 (25-23), Pickard 3-1-1 (1-1).

A_18,806 (19,543). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Mark Shewchyk.

