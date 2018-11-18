Devils-Hurricanes Sums

New Jersey 1 0 0—1 Carolina 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Williams 2 (Staal, McGinn), 0:22. 2, Carolina, Ferland 10 (Hamilton, Teravainen), 0:30. 3, New Jersey, Zacha 2 (Bratt), 6:33. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (holding), 1:53; Lovejoy, NJ, (hooking), 9:24; Aho, CAR, (high sticking), 14:04; Svechnikov, CAR, (high sticking), 17:26; Noesen, NJ, (tripping), 17:42.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Greene, NJ, (tripping), 3:05.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 16-11-7_34. Carolina 13-5-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-4-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 4-2-0 (34-33).

A_11,211 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

