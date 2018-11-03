Listen Live Sports

Devils-Islanders Sums

November 3, 2018 9:40 pm
 
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 4 (Bailey, Lee), 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Hickey, NYI, (high sticking), 0:18; Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 3:12; Dea, NJ, (hooking), 6:53; Wood, NJ, (interference), 15:30; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 18:00.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dea, NJ, (interference), 12:47; Clutterbuck, NYI, (roughing), 15:14.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 7 (Bailey), 15:06. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 2, 19:46 (sh). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Ladd (delay of game), 18:12.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 16-8-11_35. N.Y. Islanders 9-13-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 5-4-1 (32 shots-30 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 4-2-0 (35-35).

A_11,901 (15,795). T_2:28.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

