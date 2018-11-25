Listen Live Sports

Devils-Lightning Sums

November 25, 2018 9:48 pm
 
New Jersey 1 0 1—2
Tampa Bay 4 1 0—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 3 (Joseph), 3:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 16 (Hedman, Kucherov), 7:21 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 10 (Point, Kucherov), 9:15. 4, New Jersey, Noesen 2 (Seney), 9:39. 5, Tampa Bay, Paquette 4 (Callahan, Girardi), 11:25. Penalties_Boyle, NJ, (cross checking), 6:15; Wood, NJ, (holding), 12:41; Girardi, TB, (interference), 15:51.

Second Period_6, Tampa Bay, Point 17, 8:30. Penalties_Coburn, TB, (tripping), 2:33; Lovejoy, NJ, (high sticking), 18:48.

Third Period_7, New Jersey, Bratt 1, 5:21. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-11-14_35. Tampa Bay 11-16-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-5-0 (35 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 8-3-0 (35-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Matt MacPherson.

