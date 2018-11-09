Devils-Maple Leafs Sum

New Jersey 0 1 0—1 Toronto 1 4 1—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 9 (Hainsey, Rielly), 12:24.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kadri 5 (Marleau), 1:52. 3, Toronto, Brown 3 (Hainsey, Lindholm), 5:07. 4, New Jersey, Zajac 6 (Coleman), 7:23. 5, Toronto, Johnsson 1 (Gardiner, Lindholm), 15:44. 6, Toronto, Rielly 7 (Kadri), 17:27.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Ennis 2, 12:01.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 7-16-16_39. Toronto 15-12-5_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 6-5-1 (32 shots-26 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-5-0 (39-38).

A_19,211 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.

