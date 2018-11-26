Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Panthers Sums

November 26, 2018 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New Jersey 0 2 1 0—3
Florida 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 12:31; Noesen, NJ, (tripping), 16:00.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Wood 2 (Iakovlev, Vatanen), 1:23. 2, New Jersey, Coleman 8, 6:01 (sh). 3, Florida, Barkov 8 (Dadonov, Huberdeau), 7:31 (pp). 4, Florida, McCann 4 (Weegar), 11:43. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (too many men on the ice), 5:35; Zajac, NJ, (slashing), 6:49; Iakovlev, NJ, (holding), 12:37.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hall, Vatanen), 11:27. 6, Florida, Huberdeau 5 (Barkov, Dadonov), 18:31. Penalties_Matheson, FLA, (tripping), 3:34.

Overtime_7, Florida, Hoffman 12 (Ekblad, Huberdeau), 1:28. Penalties_None.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 13-12-7_32. Florida 10-14-9-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-5-4 (34 shots-30 saves). Florida, Reimer 4-5-2 (32-29).

A_9,456 (19,250). T_2:44.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House