Devils-Panthers Sums

New Jersey 0 2 1 0—3 Florida 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 12:31; Noesen, NJ, (tripping), 16:00.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Wood 2 (Iakovlev, Vatanen), 1:23. 2, New Jersey, Coleman 8, 6:01 (sh). 3, Florida, Barkov 8 (Dadonov, Huberdeau), 7:31 (pp). 4, Florida, McCann 4 (Weegar), 11:43. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (too many men on the ice), 5:35; Zajac, NJ, (slashing), 6:49; Iakovlev, NJ, (holding), 12:37.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hall, Vatanen), 11:27. 6, Florida, Huberdeau 5 (Barkov, Dadonov), 18:31. Penalties_Matheson, FLA, (tripping), 3:34.

Overtime_7, Florida, Hoffman 12 (Ekblad, Huberdeau), 1:28. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 13-12-7_32. Florida 10-14-9-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-5-4 (34 shots-30 saves). Florida, Reimer 4-5-2 (32-29).

A_9,456 (19,250). T_2:44.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.