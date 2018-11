Devils-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press

New Jersey 2 2 1—5 Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Butcher 1 (Dea, Anderson), 2:24. 2, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 4 (Maatta, Guentzel), 9:24. 3, New Jersey, Boyle 4 (Lovejoy, Dea), 12:27. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (cross checking), 3:09; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 16:55.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Boyle 5 (Palmieri, Butcher), 7:38 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Boyle 6 (Butcher, Hall), 19:40 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, PIT, (hooking), 7:31; Anderson, NJ, (slashing), 9:44; Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 19:08; Mueller, NJ, (roughing), 19:08; Johnson, PIT, (roughing), 19:08.

Third Period_6, New Jersey, Zajac 4 (Severson, Johansson), 0:19. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (holding), 11:27; Boyle, NJ, (hooking), 18:20.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-13-12_39. Pittsburgh 11-14-11_36.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 2 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 6-4-1 (36 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-0-2 (12-11), Murray 4-4-1 (27-23).

A_18,420 (18,387). T_2:37.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.

