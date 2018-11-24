Listen Live Sports

Diallo, Reeves lead Providence past Iona 91-79

November 24, 2018 7:12 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo tossed in 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds and A. J. Reeves scored 20 to propel Providence to a 91-79 victory over Iona on Saturday.

Isaiah Jackson came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 13 with six rebounds for the Friars (4-2), while fellow reserve Nate Watson added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting. The 91 points was a season high for Providence.

E.J. Crawford scored 21, Asante Gist added 20 points and both players grabbed five rebounds for the Gaels (2-3).

Diallo had 15 points, on 10-of-15 shooting, in the first half to help the Friars take a 48-32 lead into intermission. A Reeves 3-pointer and a dunk by Kalif Young upped the advantage to 55-34 just 2:13 into the second half. Iona pulled within 78-68 on a 3-pointer by Crawford with 6:41 remaining but would get no closer.

Rickey McGill had 14 points and eight assists for the Gaels, while Niksa Nikolic contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

