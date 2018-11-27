Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diallo scores 20, Providence clamps down in 69-59 win

November 27, 2018 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three assists and Providence clamped down on defense in the first half, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 69-59 Tuesday night.

Isaiah Jackson tossed in 11 points for the Friars (5-2) with five rebounds and four assists, Nate Watson added 10 points with seven boards, a block and a steal.

A pretty lob from Mak Ashton-Langford deep in the wing to Watson at the low post for a dunk highlighted a 12-6 spurt in the first half as Providence broke away. The Friars led 30-19 at the break, holding Fairleigh Dickinson to eight field goals in the first 20 minutes.

Providence finished the game shooting 50 percent from the floor, 25-50, but was just 3-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. The Friars turned eight steals into a 10-2 advantage in fast-break points, scored 19 points off 16 Fairleigh Dickinson turnovers and owned the paint, 40-20.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Xzavier Malone-Key paced the Knights (3-3) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds and two steals. Jahlil Jenkins scored 12. Fairleigh Dickinson finished with 43-percent shooting, 23-for-53, and nine 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia