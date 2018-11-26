Diamondbacks hire Coles, Hinske as hitting coaches

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Darnell Coles as hitting coach and Eric Hinske as assistant hitting coach.

The team also announced Monday that Dan Butler will serve as bullpen coach and Kyle Torgerson as an assistant athletic trainer.

Coles replaces Dave Magadan, who parted ways with the team after three seasons earlier this year.

Coles played 19 major league seasons with eight teams, last with Colorado in 1997. He served as Milwaukee’s hitting coach from 2015-18 and spent time coaching for Detroit and Washington.

Hinske won a World Series with Boston and another with the New York Yankees during 12 big league seasons. He also was a coach with the Chicago Cubs during their 2016 run to a World Series championship.

