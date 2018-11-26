Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks hire Coles, Hinske as hitting coaches

November 26, 2018 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Darnell Coles as hitting coach and Eric Hinske as assistant hitting coach.

The team also announced Monday that Dan Butler will serve as bullpen coach and Kyle Torgerson as an assistant athletic trainer.

Coles replaces Dave Magadan, who parted ways with the team after three seasons earlier this year.

Coles played 19 major league seasons with eight teams, last with Colorado in 1997. He served as Milwaukee’s hitting coach from 2015-18 and spent time coaching for Detroit and Washington.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hinske won a World Series with Boston and another with the New York Yankees during 12 big league seasons. He also was a coach with the Chicago Cubs during their 2016 run to a World Series championship.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House