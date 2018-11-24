Listen Live Sports

DII Northwest Nazarene takes down Idaho 77-73

November 24, 2018 12:05 am
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Adonis Arms scored 21 points to lead Division II Northwest Nazarene to a 77-73 win over Idaho in the Vandal Holiday Hoops Showcase on Friday night.

Northwest Nazarene University is located in Nampa, Idaho, 20 miles from Boise. Adalberto Diaz’s jump shot with 9:43 left put the Crusaders ahead 54-52 and they never trailed again. Arms’ jumper with 2:44 remaining made it 72-62. The Crusaders finished shooting 17 for 28 (60.7 percent) in the second half despite missing 13 free throws in the contest.

Northwest Nazarene (5-0) took a 5-0 lead just a couple of minutes in. Olamilekan Adetunji made a 3-pointer and the Crusaders led 14-8 with 11:23 before halftime. Trevon Allen hit a jumper and a layup to break a 25-all tie for Idaho (1-3). Jared Rodriguez’s jump shot made it 31-25 and the Vandals led 33-27 at the break.

Obi Megwa scored 16 points for the Crusaders and Diaz scored 10.

Allen led Idaho with 24 points and Cameron Tyson 19.

The Crusaders will play Saturday against Portland State while the Vandals will face UC Santa Barbara.

