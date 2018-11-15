Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DiLeo, Central Michigan beat CSU Bakersfield 67-55

November 15, 2018 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — David DiLeo scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including two 3-pointers during Central Michigan’s decisive late run, and the Chippewas beat CSU Bakersfield 67-55 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Junkanoo Jam.

DiLeo hit four 3-pointers — all in the second half — and had nine rebounds. Shawn Roundtree led Central Michigan (3-0) with 16 points, Larry Austin added 14 with eight rebounds and four assists and Kevin McKay scored 13.

Bakersfield, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, took a 52-49 lead when Damiyne Durham hit a 3-pointer with 6:17 to play. DiLeo answered with a 3 about 30 seconds later and the Chippewas never again trailed. Rickey Holden made two free throws to make it 54-all with 3:16 remaining, but CMU outscored the Roadrunners 13-1 from there.

Durham led Bakersfield (1-2) with 16 points, including five 3s, and Greg Lee added 12 points and nine rebounds.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized