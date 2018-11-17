Listen Live Sports

DiNucci, James Madison rush over Towson 38-17

November 17, 2018 7:51 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Ben DiNucci led three James Madison players with 100-plus yards rushing and a score, and the Dukes beat Towson 38-17 on Saturday.

DiNucci completed 15 of 22 passes for 181 yards and rushed it 14 times, scoring a career-high three times, for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Cardon Johnson had a team-high 162 yards rushing and a 76-yard score, and Trai Sharp added 107 yards and a TD as JMU finished with a season-high 395 yards rushing.

It was just the second time in school history JMU had three rushers go for 100 yards in a game.

Landan Word led the JMU (8-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) defense with a career-high 11 tackles. JMU is ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll, but sits second in the conference standings behind Maine (8-3, 7-1).

Tom Flacco was 31-of-50 passing for 372 yards and two touchdowns for No. 16 Towson (7-4, 5-3). Jabari Allen caught six passes for 135 yards and a score, and Shane Leatherbury made 10 grabs for 88 yards and a TD.

The teams await their playoff fate as the NCAA committee unveils the 24-team field on Sunday.

