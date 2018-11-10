Listen Live Sports

Documentary to feature school backed by LeBron James

November 10, 2018
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school backed by NBA star LeBron James will be the subject of a feature-length documentary.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Akron Public Schools has approved a deal with a New York City production company to document the first year of the I Promise School. The school opened in July in James’ hometown and is a partnership between the school district and the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The district approved the agreement this week with Blowback Productions for a documentary that will focus on the successes, struggles and endeavors of students at the school.

I Promise is designed to help at-risk children with a curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

James, who was formerly with the Cleveland Cavaliers, now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

