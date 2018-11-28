Dodgers acquire reliever Adam McCreery from Braves for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have acquired left-handed pitcher Adam McCreery from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash.

McCreery made his major league debut on Aug. 9 at Washington in his lone appearance with the Braves last season.

He split the majority of the season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was a combined 2-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 42 games. He struck out 71 batters in 54 2/3 innings while limiting hitters to a .242 average.

The 6-foot-9 lefty from La Verne, California, was originally selected by the Angels in the 2014 first-year player draft. The 25-year-old pitcher is 8-10 with nine saves and a 3.42 ERA in 133 relief appearances for six different teams in the Angels’ and Braves’ organizations.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated relief pitcher Pat Venditte for assignment.

