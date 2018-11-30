Listen Live Sports

Dodgers agree to $2.65M deal with reliever Cingrani

November 30, 2018 11:01 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitcher Tony Cingrani reached agreement on a $2.65 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The left-hander made 30 appearances last season and had a 4.76 ERA in 22 2/3 innings with 36 strikeouts.

Cingrani, 29, made two trips to the disabled list last season due to shoulder issues and made only two appearances in September.

The Dodgers also decided not to offer a contract offer to switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, who became a free agent.

