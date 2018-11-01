Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers agree to deal with infielder David Freese

November 1, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have made their first offseason move, agreeing to terms with infielder David Freese on a one-year contract.

The team announced the deal Thursday night after the club option of $6 million was declined. The Dodgers will pay Freese a $500,000 buyout in addition to his new $4.5 million deal.

The 35-year-old former World Series MVP joined the team in August after a trade from Pittsburgh.

Freese was 8 for 22 with two home runs, six RBIs and a walk in 14 postseason games while platooning at first base.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He hit .385 in 19 regular-season games with Los Angeles.

With Chase Utley having just retired, Freese will fill his veteran leadership role in the clubhouse.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad