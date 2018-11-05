Dolphins’ Gase says Jones will be back in lineup Sunday

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — As he tried to resolve issues that led safety Reshad Jones to take himself out of a game, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday didn’t feel like a typical day after a victory.

“No,” Gase said. “It’s slightly irritating.”

Gase said Jones will be back in the lineup this week at Green Bay, and added that communication problems between defensive coordinator Matt Burke and players need to be addressed.

Gase and Jones met hours after the two-time Pro Bowl safety watched the second half of Sunday’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets from the sideline.

“Me and him are on the same page,” Gase said.

The coach declined to say why Jones removed himself from the game. But the Dolphins’ plan to rotate safeties may have contributed, and Gase indicated he’s not comfortable with communication between Burke and players.

“I have to get some things cleaned up as far as how we go about things,” Gase said. “That’s what today is going to be mostly about.”

At quarterback, Brock Osweiler is likely to make his fifth consecutive start in place of Ryan Tannehill, who remains sidelined by a throwing shoulder injury. Gase declined to rule out Tannehill against the Packers, but said it wasn’t even certain he would be allowed to throw Monday or Tuesday.

Gase calls offensive plays, but said he has recently become more involved with the defense. The Dolphins gave up 102 points in the three games before Sunday, with blown coverage in the secondary a recurring problem.

Miami (5-4) intercepted Jets rookie Sam Darnold four times, but Gase said there’s no guarantee of a carry-over Sunday against the Packers.

“We’re playing a different guy this week,” Gase said. “If we do a lot of things we did this last game, the results will be different. Aaron Rodgers is a little different than Sam Darnold.”

Jones showed up in the head coach’s office Sunday night to discuss things, said Gase, who pledged the issue won’t linger.

“I’m telling you: We’re going to move on,” Gase said.

Player discontent is nothing new since Gase became coach in 2016. He parted with stars Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Mike Pouncey and Jay Ajayi in an attempt to improve the locker room culture, and last month Gase released Jordan Phillips two days after the defensive tackle’s outburst when he came out of a game.

But Jones is under contract through 2022 and not likely going anywhere. Any disciplinary action will be handled internally, Gase said.

Also to be dealt with were the latest injuries for the hobbled Dolphins. Starting tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James limped out of Sunday’s win, and their status this week was uncertain. Cornerback Bobby McCain was cleared after being checked for a possible concussion.

If Tannehill sits out again this week, he’ll also have next week’s bye to continue his recovery. His throwing rehabilitation has produced mixed results.

“We’ve worked some different distances,” Gase said. “It’s weird. One time it’s good, one time it doesn’t feel right.”

