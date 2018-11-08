Dolphins-Packers Preview Capsule

MIAMI (5-4) at GREEN BAY (3-4-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Miami 5-4, Green Bay 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 10-4

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Dolphins 27-24, Oct. 12, 2014

LAST WEEK – Dolphins beat Jets 13-6; Packers lost to Patriots 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 19, Packers No. 16

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (21), PASS (26).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (22).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (19), PASS (6).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins won last matchup at Lambeau Field, 23-20 in OT in 2010. … Dolphins have lost past three road games while being outscored 107-47. … Miami is above .500 despite being outgained by 704 yards and outscored by 38 points. … QB Brock Osweiler makes fifth start for injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). . Osweiler threw for 202 yards and score in last game against Packers while with Texans in 2016. … RB Kenyan Drake averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but has had six or fewer in five of Miami’s nine games. Drake’s 73 carries trail 104 for 35-year-old Frank Gore. … Miami is fourth worst in third-down conversions (34 percent). … Miami ranks first with 15 interceptions, including four last week against Jets. … Dolphins rank third in both punt return and kickoff return average, but last in kickoff return coverage. … P Matt Haack had seven punts inside 20 last week, tied for third most in NFL game since 1991. Haack’s tied for NFL lead with 26 punts inside 20 this season. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ 60.6 completion percentage is below career 64.8 percentage. Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns to one interception, leading league with 0.3 percent interception percentage. … RB Aaron Jones leads NFL at 6.03 yards per carry. … WR Davante Adams first player in franchise history with at least five catches in first eight games of season. … LB Blake Martinez, who has ankle injury, has 46 tackles and four sacks in last five games. … Rookie CB Jaire Alexander has INT and six passes defended in past three games. … Defense ranked 21st in red zone (61.5 percent). … Fantasy tip: Rookie WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling poised for more playing time with WR Geronimo Allison (groin) going on injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling has 15 catches for 317 yards and two scores in last three games. Dolphins rank 28th while allowing 8.2 yards per catch.

