Dorsey scores 19 to help Pacific hold off Elon, 65-57

November 25, 2018 1:12 am
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lafayette Dorsey hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help Pacific beat Elon 65-57 Saturday night in the final game Thanksgiving Classic.

Roberto Gallinat added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Pacific (5-3), which held on after leading by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Dorsey made a layup and then a 3-pointer and Gallinat added another 3 during a 14-2 run that gave the Tigers a 52-35 lead with eight minutes to go. Elon (2-4) scored 17 of the next 22 points to pull within five when Tyler Seibring made a layup with 32 seconds left but Gallinat and Dorsey combined to make 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal it.

Steven Santa Ana had 15 points, Seibring scored 14 and Nathan Priddy added 13 for the Phoenix.

