Dorsey’s 95-yard KO return closes Rhode Island season 24-21

November 17, 2018 4:29 pm
 
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ahmere Dorsey returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Momodou Mbye and D.J. Stewart had interceptions — all in the fourth quarter — and Rhode Island held on to defeat New Hampshire to a 24-21 on Saturday.

The Rams (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) had seen a 17-0 lead get whittled down to 17-14 after New Hampshire’s Carlos Washington scored back-to-back touchdowns on short runs. Dorsey fielded the ensuing kickoff and took it 95 yards for the game-saving TD.

He became the first player with a combined 1,000 return yards in a single season in the program history.

The Wildcats (4-7, 3-5) Tommy Herion was intercepted twice inside the last five minutes, but Washington scored his third TD of the day with 53 seconds left, thanks to a pass interference penalty.

Rhode Island recovered the onside kick. New Hampshire will miss the FCS playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons. In a more unusual streak, the Wildcats, who had beaten Rhode Island seven straight times coming in, have not defeated the Rams in a season-ender since 2003.

