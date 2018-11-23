Listen Live Sports

Dortmund completes permanent signing of Alcacer from Barca

November 23, 2018 12:06 pm
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has completed the permanent signing of Spain striker Paco Alcacer from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old Alcacer joined the German leader on a season-long loan in August, and Dortmund had the option of making the deal permanent.

Dortmund says on Friday that Alcacer’s contract will run until June 2023.

Alcacer has nine goals in eight competitive matches this season, with his form earning him a recall to the Spain squad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

