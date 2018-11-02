Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Doyle out 4-6 weeks with broken hand for No. 13 Iowa

November 2, 2018 4:42 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle broke her left hand during practice on Friday and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.

The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes say that Doyle, a preseason All-Big Ten selection, fractured the third and fourth metacarpals in her non-shooting hand.

Doyle, a junior, averaged 11.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 30 games last season, and she led the Big Ten with 7.5 assists per game in conference action last season.

Iowa opens the season on Nov. 9 against Oral Roberts.

