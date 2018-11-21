Listen Live Sports

Drake downs UMKC 66-63 behind Ellingson’s 13 points

November 21, 2018 9:27 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Ellingson scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and six rebounds and Drake held off UMKC 66-63 on Wednesday night for the Kangaroos’ sixth straight loss.

D.J. Wilkins, Nick McGlynn and Garrett Sturtz scored nine points apiece for the Bulldogs (3-1), who shot 36 percent but made 9 of 27 3-pointers.

UMKC scored eight straight to open the second half for a 37-30 lead and led by as many as 10, but the Bulldogs rallied on a 14-3 run capped by Tremell Murphy’s free throw for a 52-49 lead. Drake led by as many as five until UMKC closed to 66-63 on Xavier Bishop’s free throw with 36 seconds left, but Brandon Mckissic’s 3 at the buzzer fell short.

Murphy’s free throw put Drake up 30-29 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half in which neither team shot better than 36 percent. Nineteen fouls were whistled in the first 13 minutes and the Kangaroos made 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Bishop scored 27 points and Jordan Giles added 11 for UMKC (0-6), who outscored the Bulldogs 30-16 in the paint.

