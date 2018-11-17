Drake scores 5 unanswered TDs, breaks away to 43-6 win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grant Kraemer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Drake pulled away from Morehead State for a 43-6 season-ending win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-3, 6-2 Pioneer League) edged away from a 7-6 lead when Kieran Severa returned a blocked PAT, then Drake added five unanswered touchdowns. Kraemer, who passed 11-for-19 for 245 yards, found Steven Doran wide open down the middle and Doran ran 65 yards untouched for the score 38 seconds before halftime. Kraemer scored on a keeper from the 1 in the third quarter and tossed a 1-yarder to Doran late in the game. Doran led all receivers with 159 yards on five catches.

Lawson Page completed 18 of 40 passes for 159 yards and answered Drake’s first score with a touchdown toss to Chris Nelson on the next possession and the Eagles (3-8, 2-6) trailed just 7-6. The PAT kick was blocked and Severa returned it for two points, starting Drake’s run of touchdowns.

