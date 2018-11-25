Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Drake women upset No. 13 S. Carolina in Vancouver Showcase

November 25, 2018 1:08 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sara Rhine scored 25 points and Drake overcame a slow start in overtime to beat No. 13 South Carolina 90-85 in the third-place game of the Vancouver Showcase on Saturday night.

Rhine had 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime when the Bulldogs (6-1) needed to hold on after taking their largest lead at 46-36 early in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks (3-3) rallied to force overtime and scored the first four points of the extra period, but Rhine answered with a layup, Becca Hittner hit a 3-pointer to give Drake the lead for good and Becca Jonas scored on a fast break to cap a 7-0 run. South Carolina missed its final five shots from the field and Drake made all four free throws in the final 1:16.

Hittner finished with 19 points and Brenni Rose scored 17 for the Bulldogs.

Te’a Cooper scored 31 and Tyasha Harris added 18 for the Gamecocks.

