Drexel beats back La Salle with Demir at end in 89-84 win

November 17, 2018 8:00 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Troy Harper scored 24 points and Alihan Demir added 21 and Drexel beat La Salle 89-84 on Saturday.

Demir scored 14 points of his points in a 4½-minute span at the end.

Pookie Powell’s timely jumpers brought La Salle within three points on two occasions, the second time making the score 68-65. But Demir made a pair of free throws and a layup, Powell another shot, as was the case for Demir, and the Dragons led 74-67.

Later in a 67-second stretch, Demir scored six points with a pair of layups and a pair of free throws and the lead was 80-70 with 1:02 left. Powell’s 3-pointer with three seconds left made for the game’s final margin.

Camren Wynter added 15 points for Drexel (2-2), missing just 1 of 7 attempts, and James Butler had 11.

Powell led La Salle (0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds, Cheddi Mosely and Isiah Deas each scored 13 points and David Beatty scored 11.

