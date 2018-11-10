Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DuBose leads Houston Baptist past Fordham 75-72

November 10, 2018 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Ian DuBose scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds and Houston Baptist edged Fordham 75-72 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (1-1) trailed 41-36 at the break but opened the second half with a 10-3 surge that included two 3-pointers and a dunk by DuBose to go ahead 46-44. Benjamin Uloko sank two layups and Jackson Sent added a third to push it to 61-50 with 11:06 to go. Fordham kept pace, capturing a slim lead late before Edward Hardt’s layup put the Huskies back on top, 69-67, with 2:25 remaining and four free throws by DuBose helped seal the win.

Fordham’s Nick Honor missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels added nine points, four rebounds and five assists for the Huskies. Stephen O’Suji had eight points and Hardt finished with seven points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ty Perry led the Rams (1-1) with 22 points. Honor finished with 14.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline