The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf out with upper-body injury

November 4, 2018 8:52 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was out for Anaheim’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Getzlaf is day to day because of an upper-body injury, the team said. The Ducks’ captain missed five games in October because of a groin injury.

Getzlaf has two goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. Getzlaf leads the Ducks with eight assists and is tied with Rickard Rakell for the team lead with 10 points.

The Ducks have lost seven straight games (0-5-2).

