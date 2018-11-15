Ducks-Golden Knights Sums

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 Vegas 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 6 (Pacioretty, C.Miller), 17:42 (pp). Penalties_Welinski, ANA, (holding), 5:06; Pacioretty, VGK, (interference), 5:54; Rakell, ANA, (boarding), 11:05; Merrill, VGK, (tripping), 14:59; Montour, ANA, (tripping), 15:54.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 8 (Pacioretty, Tuch), 0:25. 3, Vegas, Holden 3, 7:19. 4, Vegas, Eakin 9 (Carpenter), 9:35 (sh). Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (tripping), 7:40; Gibbons, ANA, (cross checking), 15:43.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Hyka 2 (Nosek, Holden), 5:10. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 10:01; Kesler, ANA, (slashing), 15:31; Pettersson, ANA, (holding), 17:56.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-12-11_29. Vegas 10-6-10_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Vegas 1 of 6.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 6-8-3 (12 shots-9 saves), R.Miller 2-2-0 (13-11). Vegas, Fleury 9-7-1 (29-29).

A_18,111 (17,367). T_2:24.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.