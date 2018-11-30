Ducks-Hurricanes Sum

Anaheim 0 0 1 1—2 Carolina 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 6 (Aho, Hamilton), 18:57.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Aberg 7 (Henrique), 16:10.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 7 (Rakell, Lindholm), 1:15.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-8-14-1_29. Carolina 21-5-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 6.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 10-8-4 (34 shots-33 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 7-2-1 (29-27).

A_13,987 (18,680). T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

