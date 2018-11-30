Ducks-Hurricanes Sums

Anaheim 0 0 1 1—2 Carolina 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 6 (Aho, Hamilton), 18:57. Penalties_Dotchin, ANA, (slashing), 6:05; Bean, CAR, (slashing), 14:37; Gibbons, ANA, (high sticking), 17:02; Williams, CAR, (slashing), 17:58.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Montour, ANA, (delay of game), 1:01; Cogliano, ANA, (high sticking), 3:41.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Aberg 7 (Henrique), 16:10. Penalties_Aberg, ANA, (hooking), 5:05; Slavin, CAR, (interference), 10:31; Gibbons, ANA, (interference), 12:57.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 7 (Rakell, Lindholm), 1:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-8-14-1_29. Carolina 21-5-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 6.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 10-8-4 (34 shots-33 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 7-2-1 (29-27).

A_13,987 (18,680). T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

