Ducks-Panthers Sum

Anaheim 1 1 1—3 Florida 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Manson 3 (Gibbons, Rowney), 0:15.

Second Period_2, Florida, Ekblad 5 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 3:01. 3, Florida, Dadonov 10 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 9:23 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Ritchie 3 (Pettersson, Henrique), 12:28.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Ritchie 4 (Getzlaf, Kase), 18:32.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-8-9_25. Florida 15-16-13_44.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 9-8-4 (44 shots-42 saves). Florida, Reimer 4-6-2 (25-22).

A_9,078 (19,250). Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

