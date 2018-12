Ducks-Predators Sums

By The Associated Press

Anaheim 0 2 0—2 Nashville 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Watson 2 (Sissons, Bonino), 11:04. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (hooking), 4:09; Smith, NSH, (high sticking), 6:36; Silfverberg, ANA, (high sticking), 13:08.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Henrique 6 (Montour, Rakell), 2:38 (pp). 3, Nashville, Bonino 4 (Sissons), 5:38. 4, Nashville, Watson 3 (Fiala, Josi), 18:36 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Kase 3 (Pettersson), 19:52. Penalties_Irwin, NSH, (tripping), 2:26; Henrique, ANA, (hooking), 11:42; Forsberg, NSH, (holding stick), 11:42; Getzlaf, ANA, (hooking), 12:33; Kossila, ANA, (tripping), 14:09; Montour, ANA, (roughing), 15:56; Bonino, NSH, (roughing), 15:56; Manson, ANA, served by Aberg, (roughing), 17:21; Hartman, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:21; Manson, ANA, (roughing), 17:21.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Smith 6 (Forsberg, Ekholm), 2:52 (pp). 7, Nashville, Watson 4 (Josi, Ellis), 18:54. Penalties_Kossila, ANA, (tripping), 2:47; Irwin, NSH, (high sticking), 3:34; Weber, NSH, (hooking), 6:09.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-4-6_19. Nashville 13-15-5_33.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 5; Nashville 2 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 8-8-4 (32 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-2-1 (19-17).

A_17,167 (17,113). T_2:43.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jonny Murray.

