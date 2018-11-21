Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ducks to stay in Anaheim through 2048

November 21, 2018 1:35 am
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim has approved a deal that will keep the Ducks in the local Honda Center through at least 2048.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a deal that extends the current Ducks agreement, which ends in 2023, by 25 years. The deal also permits up to five additional five-year extensions.

The team also promises to continue featuring Anaheim in its name.

The Ducks are owned by Anaheim Arena Management, which operates the city-owned stadium.

The agreement sells the company 16 acres of nearby land to develop for $10 million as long as parking is still provided. The city also gets a larger cut of arena revenues.

Team owners Henry and Susan Samueli issued a statement saying they’re thrilled that the Ducks have “a strong and secure future in Anaheim.”

