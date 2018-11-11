Listen Live Sports

Duke safety Singleton out with broken ankle

November 11, 2018 4:00 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says safety Dylan Singleton is out indefinitely with a broken left ankle.

Team spokesman Art Chase said Singleton had surgery Sunday to repair the injury suffered a day earlier in a 42-35 victory over North Carolina .

He’s the 15th player with starting experience to miss at least one game this season due to injury. The junior had started all 10 games and had 73 tackles, and had four games with at least 10 tackles.

Duke (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits No. 2 Clemson on Saturday night.

