Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Durham’s 3 helps CSUB beat Weber St. for Junkanoo Jam title

November 18, 2018 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Greg Lee scored 17 points and Damiyne Durham hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to help CSU Bakersfield beat Weber State 68-67 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam.

Israel Barnes made a layup with 4:53 to play that gave Weber State 65-61 lead. Justin Edler-Davis answered with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later before Cody John hit a jumper that made it 67-64 but the Wildcats went 0 for 3 from the field and 0 for 2 from the free-throw line from there. James Suber made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:12 remaining and it was scoreless until Durham came around a screen by Lee, who handed it to Durham, and pulled up for the winner.

Jerrick Harding missed a potential winning jumper on the other end.

Harding led Weber State (3-2) with 22 points and Zach Braxton added 18 with nine rebounds.

Advertisement

The Roadrunners (3-2), who led by as many as 13 points in the first half, trailed 55-43 with nearly 12 minutes to play.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team