Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

E Washington grinds down UC Davis 59-20 in FCS showdown

November 10, 2018 7:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Antoine Custer, Sam McPherson and Tamarick Pierce each ran for two touchdowns and Eastern Washington rolled to a 59-20 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference showdown and matchup of Top 10 FCS teams.

The Eagles (8-2, 6-1) were down 10-0 midway through the first quarter when they went on a 21-0 run while holding the prolific Aggies (8-2, 6-1) to 78 yards on 25 plays. Custer scored on a 1-yard run, McPherson and Pierce on 3-yard runs to cap drives ranging from 73 to 83 yards.

When it was over, Eastern Washington had 669 yards, the sixth-most in school history, with 372 on the ground. Custer had 100, McPherson 95 and Pierce 75. Eric Barriere, who was 16 for 30 for 285 yards and a late touchdown, added 60 yards on the ground. Trenton Harris caught his first touchdown pass in the final minute.

Davis, ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, closed within 21-17 when Tehran Thomas scored on a 69-yard run in the last minute of the first half but the third-ranked Eagles turned the game into a rout when Nzuzi Webster returned an interception 45-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Nsimba Webster led the Eagles with 103 yards on just three catches.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Aggies, who entered with a league-leading average of 43.1 points a game, had 395 yards, just 195 passing, well-behind their 326.2 average. They fell to 0-7 against EWU, which leads the nation in total offense at 530.7 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline