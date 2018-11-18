Listen Live Sports

Eady, Geu lead North Dakota State over Towson 76-51

November 18, 2018 1:45 pm
 
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tyree Eady scored 14 points and Deng Geu added 13 and North Dakota State defeated Towson 76-51 on Sunday in the 7th/8th-place game of the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Eady shot 6 of 10 and Geu was 6 of 7 to lead the Bison (2-3), who shot 53 percent in the second half and 46 percent overall. Tyson Ward added 11 points and Jared Samuelson made three 3-pointers for his nine. Rocky Kreuser grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his eight points while Vinnie Shahid had eight assists and three steals.

Brian Fobbs led the Tigers (1-4), who shot 38 percent, with 12 points, the only Towson player in double figures.

Ward’s 3-pointer to end the half capped a 16-4 run for a 36-23 lead. An 18-0 run that included four 3-pointers gave NDSU a 29-point lead midway through the second half.

