Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson out with knee injury

November 11, 2018 7:16 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for the Eagles against Dallas on Sunday night.

Johnson, an All-Pro last season, has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will take his place in the lineup.

Starting cornerback Jalen Mills has a foot injury and was already ruled out.

Linebacker Sean Lee is among several injured players sitting out for the Cowboys. Lee has a hamstring injury and is expected to miss several games.

The full list of inactive players:

DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA

Cowboys: Lee, QR Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Joe Thomas, G Connor Williams, DL David Irving, DE Taco Charlton

Eagles: Johnson, Mills, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Darren Sproles, CB Sidney Jones, S Deiondre’ Hall, OL Matt Pryor

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

